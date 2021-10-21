Insider Selling: Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Insider Sells £347,200 in Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin sold 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total value of £347,200 ($453,619.02).

Shares of LON:GDWN opened at GBX 3,540 ($46.25) on Thursday. Goodwin PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and a one year high of GBX 4,000 ($52.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,371.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,140.13. The company has a market capitalization of £272.23 million and a PE ratio of 21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of GBX 102.24 ($1.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $81.71. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

