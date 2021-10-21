Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $5,360,420.37 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $5,360,420.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,388,052.72.

Pinterest stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.