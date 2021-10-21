Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells $2,046,160.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total transaction of $2,334,640.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $261.45 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.70 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after buying an additional 116,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in ResMed by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

