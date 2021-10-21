Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CFO Sells 30,312 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $172,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RES opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

Get RPC alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in RPC by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in RPC by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in RPC by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of RPC by 310.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 148,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.