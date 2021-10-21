Integer (ITGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Integer to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Integer has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.660-$4.030 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of Integer stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. Integer has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $101.61.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Integer worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.