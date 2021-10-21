Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,213,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,687,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,731,292.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 984,973 shares of company stock valued at $63,235,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

