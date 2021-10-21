Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,439,600.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $1,431,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,439,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $1,363,200.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,285,800.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,276,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $1,298,400.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,250,400.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,567. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after buying an additional 944,759 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,988,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after buying an additional 695,169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after buying an additional 679,700 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.