InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on IHG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

IHG stock opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.16 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

