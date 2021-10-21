Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Gap Down to $15.18

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $14.61. Interface shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 536 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $889.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Interface by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Interface by 280.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Interface by 5.7% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 91,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Interface by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Interface by 71.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

