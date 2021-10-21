Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Interfor in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities reissued an outperform rating on shares of Interfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Interfor stock opened at C$31.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.85. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$14.60 and a 52 week high of C$38.50.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$6.27 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interfor will post 5.7300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,604,935.70. Also, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,583.74.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

