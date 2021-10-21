International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $12.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,897. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

