International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE IBM traded down $12.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.53. 1,295,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.52. The company has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

