Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 68,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,624,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $63.45 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85.

