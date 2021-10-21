Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,950 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 594% compared to the typical daily volume of 425 call options.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 23.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arconic by 51.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arconic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Arconic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

