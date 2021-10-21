Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Lessened by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $45.54 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

