IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE IRS opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

