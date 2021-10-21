iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $52.09. 6,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 13,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

