iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Decreased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,217 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

