iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

