iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) is 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises 2.4% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 3.14% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $50,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWL. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of EWL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,700. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

