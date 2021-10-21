iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,355,000 after buying an additional 75,223 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,151 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $167.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.88 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

