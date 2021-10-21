iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $453.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $323.72 and a 12-month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.