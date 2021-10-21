Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jabil to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.63. 757,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $64.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,579 shares of company stock valued at $6,152,567 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

