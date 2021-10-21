James Bozzini Sells 5,450 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,471,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $277.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.09 and a 200 day moving average of $245.50. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,540.25 and a beta of 1.28.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.
About Workday
Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.
