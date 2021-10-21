James Bozzini Sells 5,450 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,471,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $277.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.09 and a 200 day moving average of $245.50. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,540.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Workday by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $844,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Workday by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,808,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

