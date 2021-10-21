Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 203.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JHG. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

