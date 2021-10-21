Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 115,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

