Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENSO in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of DENSO stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.88. DENSO has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

