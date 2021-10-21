Jieun W. Choe Sells 20,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Jieun W. Choe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $761,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CERT stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Certara by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after buying an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Certara by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after buying an additional 2,182,487 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Certara by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after buying an additional 1,000,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Certara by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after buying an additional 791,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Certara by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,580,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,148,000 after buying an additional 705,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

