JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 173,597 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $62,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

