JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JKS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

JKS opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 652.4% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,394 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $232,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

