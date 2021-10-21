JOE (JOE) Trading Up 94.3% This Week

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.36 or 0.00005311 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $353.42 million and approximately $27.78 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JOE has traded 94.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00071439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00072699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00102782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,239.33 or 0.99954658 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.16 or 0.06521722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00022551 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 105,179,305 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

