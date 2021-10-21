Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.