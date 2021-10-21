Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JMPLY. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.98.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.