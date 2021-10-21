JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€40.90” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.99 ($57.64).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

