JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $125.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $170.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 55,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 211,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,620,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

