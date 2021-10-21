JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $276.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $276.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.47.

Shares of AAP opened at $226.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.19 and a 200-day moving average of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

