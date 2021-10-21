JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHYHY. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.54.

CHYHY stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $27.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

