JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 54,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,792 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 5,283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $720.25 million, a PE ratio of -87.07 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.