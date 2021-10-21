JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 3,850 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Unilever in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,913.72 ($51.13) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,005.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33).

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,001,914.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

