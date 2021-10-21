JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 40,030 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 40,030 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.73% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

BHLB opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.