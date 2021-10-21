JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 562,822 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,380,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 562,822 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 141.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 316,002 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 905.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 180,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 191,780 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

