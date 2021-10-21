Jump Financial LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,117 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRX. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after buying an additional 2,829,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 782,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 652,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,147,000 after purchasing an additional 530,489 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 500,706 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $298,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $617.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

