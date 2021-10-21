Jump Financial LLC Sells 308 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $902.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $895.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $870.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.90 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

