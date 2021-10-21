JUST Hits Market Capitalization of $181.49 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $181.49 million and approximately $251.43 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00071672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,503.92 or 0.99692656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.43 or 0.06452386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00022836 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.