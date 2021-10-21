Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,515 ($19.79) to GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

KNOS opened at GBX 2,020.01 ($26.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,910.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,656.32. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,082 ($27.20).

In related news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total value of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06). Also, insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total transaction of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78). Insiders have sold a total of 282,300 shares of company stock valued at $518,304,000 in the last ninety days.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

