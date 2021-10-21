Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Announces Earnings Results

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -154.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $141.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $250,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

