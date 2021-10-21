Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.76 and last traded at $113.15. 2,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 109,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.47.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -154.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.68%.
In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $250,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $17,428,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,629.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 76,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.
About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.
