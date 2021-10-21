Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.76 and last traded at $113.15. 2,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 109,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -154.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $250,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $17,428,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,629.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 76,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

