Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

KLDO has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of KLDO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,422. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $199.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,143,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,575,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,562,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175,243 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

