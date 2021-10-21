Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Position Boosted by Price Michael F

Price Michael F boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for 3.3% of Price Michael F’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Price Michael F owned approximately 0.12% of Kansas City Southern worth $29,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,109,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $301.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,930. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.09 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSU. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

