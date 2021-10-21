Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $10.40 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 446.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

OMC stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.